Pedestrian killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. as the man attempted to cross Northwest 18th Avenue near West Oakland Park Boulevard,

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"That’s no good. No good because he can be me. He can be anybody. Lost his life for no reason," said Marcel Dassas, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The impact was so forceful that the victim appeared to have been knocked out of his shoes.

A portion of West Oakland Park Boulevard was closed as detectives measured the debris on the road and placed evidence markers next to the tire tracks. The road closure caused traffic delays.

Oglesby said it was too early in the investigation to determine whether the crash was a hit-and-run, but it appeared that way.

"It's never a good thing when somebody gets hit, especially a hit-and-run. Whoever did this needs to turn themselves in or report themselves to the police, because it’s not fair to the victims," said Kris Andre, who works in the area.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.