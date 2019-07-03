Peeping Tom masturbates while looking into bedroom in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A peeping Tom was captured on surveillance video masturbating inside the patio area of a home while looking into a bedroom through a pair of french doors, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the incident was released by police on Wednesday.

Authorities said it occurred around 10:45 p.m. June 28 in the Lake Estates of Rolling Hills.

According to police, the man is seen in the video entering the gated backyard and looking into a bedroom window while lying on a pool heater.

He then crawls into the screened-in patio and appears to masturbate while looking in to a bedroom through french doors.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



