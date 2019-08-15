Pembroke Pines Charter High School evacuated

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines charter school has been evacuated because of what police say are "threats being made against the school."

Police say Pembroke Pines Charter High School on Sheridan Street was being evacuated as a precaution.

Pembroke Pines police say there are no safety concerns to the students or faculty at this time.

A view from Sky 10 showed students congregating outside near the school's football field.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



