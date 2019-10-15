Pembroke Pines gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines.

It happened at the Marathon gas station on Pembroke Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a camouflage hat and black sneakers walk into the gas station just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The man then produced a gun and confronted the clerk, who then emptied the register and handed the contents to the suspect.

The suspect got away with about $450 in cash and a pack of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

