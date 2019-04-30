Pembroke Pines man accused of threatening to shoot puppy store employees

Jamie Militana is accused of threatening to return to the Puppies & Rescues store in Pembroke Pines with a shotgun and shoot all of the employees.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested Monday after he threatened to return to a pet store that sold him sick puppies and "shoot all of the employees," police said.

Jamie Militana, 66, faces charges of falsely reporting a bomb or explosive weapon of mass destruction and threatening to discharge a destructive device, both second-degree felonies.

According to a Pembroke Pines police report, Militana called the Puppies & Rescues store on Taft Street to complain about the puppies he had bought there earlier in the month.

Police said he told the employee, "I will come to the store and shoot all of the employees. I have a shotgun and I'll do it."

The employee called the store owner, who then called police.

When police spoke to Militana, he expressed his frustration that the two goldendoodle puppies he purchased were now sick and that he "overreacted" on the phone.

After his arrest, Militana admitted to calling the business and threatening "coming with a shotgun to get a refund," but he said the statement was made in jest and he doesn't own a shotgun, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.