Pembroke Pines man tosses urine on prosecutor in Broward County courtroom

Albert Narvaez, who was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, tossed urine on a prosecutor in a Broward County courtroom.

Albert Narvaez, 28, now faces a battery charge after tossing the urine on assistant state attorney Andrew Newman, who is the lead prosecutor in his case.

The incident happened Wednesday in Judge Susan Alspector's courtroom.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office report, the urine went inside Newman's mouth and all over his clothes. The report didn't say where Narvaez hid the urine.

After tossing the urine, Narvaez yelled, "He pissed on me," "He told me to do it," and "F--- him."

Pictures from the Justice Advocacy Association of Broward's blog show Newman's chair and papers soaked in urine.

Courtesy of JAAB Blog These pictures show assistant state attorney Andrew Newman's urine-soaked chair and desk in the courtroom.

Another picture appeared to show a small bottle of hand sanitizer on the floor.

Courtesy of JAAB Blog A hand sanitizer bottle sits on the floor of the courtroom where Albert Narvaez tossed urine on a prosecutor.

According to the blog, Narvaez asked to use the bathroom before the judge took the bench and broke free from one of the deputies guarding him upon returning to the courtroom.

Court records show the sentencing was postponed.

