Pembroke Pines middle school student arrested after making threat in class

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Another South Florida teenager is accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the 13-year-old Silver Trail Middle School student said Thursday during class, "I know why people shoot up schools. I wish I could do it right now."

Police said the teacher and several students heard the boy's comments, and the teacher notified a school resource officer.

He faces a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

It is the third arrest of a Broward County student in the last two days.

A 14-year-old student at Franklin Academy was arrested Wednesday after police said he posted a picture of another teenager holding an airsoft gun and wearing a tactical vest, along with a message threatening his school.

On the same day, a student at Everglades High School was arrested after he threatened to "bring a gun and shoot up the school." Police said he told them he only said it to stop another student from bullying him.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about the consequences of making such threats.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.