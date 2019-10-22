Pembroke Pines police cruiser slams into light pole after crash; officer injured

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A police cruiser crashed into a light pole Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred at Pines Boulevard and Northwest 96th Avenue.

A view from Sky 10 showed the Pembroke Pines police cruiser pressed against the pole and badly damaged. Another vehicle was also involved.

Police said both drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard were shut down between Palm Avenue and Douglas Road during the crash investigation.

