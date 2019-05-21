Broward

Suicidal man found safe, Pembroke Pines police say

Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, was believed to be armed with knife

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

Pembroke Pines police are searching for Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, who they said made suicidal threats May 21 and is possibly armed with a knife.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police said a man who made suicidal threats Tuesday morning and was believed to be armed with a knife has been found safe. 

According to authorities, Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, was last seen in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 120th Avenue.

He was possibly wearing a black jacket, a checkered shirt and black pants.

Police did not disclose where Banegas was found, but authorities said he is in good health. 

