Suicidal man found safe, Pembroke Pines police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police said a man who made suicidal threats Tuesday morning and was believed to be armed with a knife has been found safe.
According to authorities, Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, was last seen in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 120th Avenue.
He was possibly wearing a black jacket, a checkered shirt and black pants.
Police did not disclose where Banegas was found, but authorities said he is in good health.
