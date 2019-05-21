Suicidal man found safe, Pembroke Pines police say

Pembroke Pines police are searching for Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, who they said made suicidal threats May 21 and is possibly armed with a knife.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police said a man who made suicidal threats Tuesday morning and was believed to be armed with a knife has been found safe.

According to authorities, Gustavo Adolfo Banegas, 31, was last seen in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 120th Avenue.

He was possibly wearing a black jacket, a checkered shirt and black pants.

Police did not disclose where Banegas was found, but authorities said he is in good health.

