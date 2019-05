PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Pembroke Pines Police Department have found a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday.

Authorities said Isabel Rodriguez was returned home on Sunday. Police said she was in good health.

"Our investigation revealed that there was no foul play or suspicious circumstances related to this case," police said in a statement.

