Pembroke Pines police searching for missing 73-year-old man with dementia

Police said Frantz Guillaume may be headed to Miami-Dade County on foot or by bus.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a 73-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday morning.

Sgt. Viola Judon, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said Frantz Guillaume was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at Betsy's Loving Home, an assisted living facility in the 300 block of Southwest 68th Avenue.

Police described Guillaume as a black man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue striped shirt.

Police said Guillaume may been trying to go to his former employer, Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe in the 17000 block of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

Anyone with information about Guillaume's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

