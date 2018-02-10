Pembroke Pines police searching for missing 82-year-old man

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for an 82-year-old man who has not been seen since early Saturday morning.

Police said Roberto Perez suffers from Alzheimer's disease and has gotten lost in the past.

He was last seen about 6:30 a.m. walking from his home in the Century Village community in the 13400 block of Southwest 16 Court.

Police said Perez does not drive and is likely somewhere nearby.

He was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, brown pants and red-and-black sandals.

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

