Pembroke Pines police sergeant had right of way at time of crash, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Pembroke Pines Police Department held a news conference Monday, at which time police confirmed Sgt. John Baker, who was seriously injured over the weekend in a motorcycle crash, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Authorities said Baker was on his way to work Saturday morning on his police-issued motorcycle when he was struck by a car at 14800 Sheridan St. in Pembroke Pines.

Baker had the right of way, according to police.

Witnesses at a nearby Dunkin' restaurant said the driver of the blue car involved in the collision helped Baker and remained with him until authorities arrived.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Co-workers said Baker has touched countless lives throughout his more than two decades in law enforcement and is one of the kindest officers they know.

"He is one of the kindest, most caring, genuinely jolly people you will ever want to meet," Capt. Al Xiques said.

Baker's daughters attended Monday's news conference and said they are lucky to have their father and are praying for a speedy recovery.

"I use him as a standard for a good person. Anything I do in life, he's always there for us and we just want to be there for him now and for the rest of the family," Tabitha Baker said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to assist the Baker family during the sergeant's recovery.

