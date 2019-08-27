Pembroke Pines police sergeant wins gold, sets records at World Police and Fire Games

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Sgt. Jennifer Martin with the Pembroke Pines Police Department is considered one fierce, determined and driven woman.

She recently competed in the World Police and Fire Games in China.

In an amazingly impressive performance, Martin brought home five gold medals, as well as four silver medals.

She also broke several records.

Now back home, Martin often finds herself training when not in full uniform fighting crime.

"It's a break from work. It's competitive, I like being competitive," she said.

In China, she competed against nearly 500 swimmers in nine separate pool events and a two-mile open water swim.

Martin also set records in the 50-meter butterfly and the 50-meter freestyle events.

"It's an honor that she represented the agency well," said Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner. "Not only did she compete at the highest level, she brought back a ton of hardware and we couldn’t be any more proud of her."

She has now competed in five World Games and won 24 gold medals, with a total medal count of 38.

"There is no greater feeling than representing the United States of America and hearing your name called," she said. "It's an absolute honor to be there on behalf of our country."

A swimmer since she was only 8 years old, Martin received a scholarship to college for her aquatic abilities.

She says next to serving and protecting, swimming is her favorite thing to do.

She also makes sure to mention how thankful she is for the amazing support she's received along the way.

"I truly believe that I am here today because so many people believed in me and I just did not have the heart to let them down," she said.

Now, Martin's focus shifts to the dry land as she tries to get into the Boston Marathon. She's also looking forward to the next World Police and Fire Games, which take place in 2021 in the Netherlands.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.