Pembroke Pines police warn residents about coyote sighting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Pembroke Pines Police Department warned residents Tuesday that a coyote has been spotted in the city.

Police said the coyote was recently spotted in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 83rd Way.

"Pet owners should use caution when letting out your pets, and humans should never attempt to feed or approach a coyote," the police department posted on Twitter.

Authorities remind the public that coyotes are native to Florida and should be left alone.



