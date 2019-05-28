Pembroke Pines toddler who nearly drowned expected to recover

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned over the weekend has been transferred out of an intensive care unit and is expected to recover, Pembroke Pines police said.

The boy was swimming in an apartment complex pool around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Hiatus Road when he went under the water for several minutes. Police said a number of children and adults were using the pool at the time and the boy was left unsupervised.

People eventually noticed the boy was floating face down and pulled him from the water. A bystander performed CPR until rescue crews arrived and police credited that person with saving the boy’s life.

In a statement, police stressed the importance of water safety and direct supervision of young children when swimming.

"Water watching is everyone’s responsibility, and by safely doing so, an unfortunate incident can be avoided," police said.



