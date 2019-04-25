Pembroke Pines youth pastor accused of sexually abusing minor, false imprisonment

Luis Clarke, 38, is accused of sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man who served as a youth pastor at a local church was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor and false imprisonment.

Luis Clarke, 38, allegedly began a coercive sexual relationship with the victim in March 2016 when she was 16 years old. According to the victim, the abuse continued through March 2017.

An investigation by the Pembroke Pines Police Department found that during one of the sexual battery incidents at the suspect's residence, a 15-year-old boy witnessed the abuse inside the home.

When Clarke learned about the boy's presence, he allegedly turned on the home's alarm system so that neither minor could leave the residence.

After taking Clarke into custody, he admitted to several of the crimes which had occurred in Pembroke Pines and other South Florida cities.

Clarke was charged with 20 counts of Sexual Battery, 2 counts of False Imprisonment, Sexual Performance by a Child and Lewd & Lascivious Exhibition.

Because Clarke was a youth pastor at Abraza tu Sueño Church before it closed in 2018, police are asking parents with children who attended the church and are concerned about possible involvement with Clarke to contact them immediately.

