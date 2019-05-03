Worker killed at construction site in Hallandale Beach, authorities say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A worker was killed Friday morning on a construction site in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Southeast 10th Terrace and South Federal Highway, according to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the man fell 10 stories down an elevator shaft in the building under construction.

Fire officials said the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

