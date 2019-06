POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred on the railroad tracks near Sample Road and Dixie Highway, just west of Interstate 95.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



