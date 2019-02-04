Fight involving student with knife prompts lockdown at Piper High School

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise school was placed on lockdown Monday after an altercation between two students, one of whom had a knife, police said.

Police said one of the students had a minor injury to his finger, but it wasn't immediately known if the injury was caused by the knife.

After the fight, one of the students fled, prompting a search of the area. He was later located and arrested.

"The cops came into the classroom and they detained him, and we were all surprised because we never knew that, you know, that was him in the class," student Owen Hodgson said.

Hodgson told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that the teen was straight-faced throughout the encounter with police.

"He looked like he was unbothered, like he didn't care at all -- just kept a straight face," Hodgson said.

The lockdown was lifted after the student was found. However, many parents were still outraged that the incident occurred to begin with.

"We need to have metal detectors for the children, for every person who enters the school building in every entrance," Annette Eschoe said. "There should be metal detectors so if the kids are carrying knives or guns, they could detect it."

