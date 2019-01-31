Plan to create tunnel leading to bank ATMs wouldn't have worked, experts say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The FBI is still trying to figure out who dug a tunnel leading to a Pembroke Pines bank that was discovered this week.

In the meantime, Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen spoke to experts in the field, exploring the depths the so-called mystery miner went to, digging for dollars.

"It's the definition of unorganized crime," security consultant Wayne Black said.

The 50-yard tunnel toward a Chase Bank branch in Pembroke Pines was exposed when a sinkhole appeared and now the question is, "What were the burrowing bandits thinking?"

"Maybe he was watching too many movies. This is like one of those great escape movies he is watching," Black said. "You can tunnel out of places. You can't tunnel into the bottom of an ATM."

Black said the culprits were lucky the tunnel didn't collapse.

"The ATMs weigh a lot -- 800 or 900 pounds," he said. "If he would have dug under it and released the earth, it would have fallen on him."

The FBI found rudimentary tools on site, as well as a chipping hammer, generator, wagon and winch to remove the rocky debris.

Fred Trice has been a general contractor in southwest Broward County for 43 years and has built more than 100 homes.

"I don't like digging in this dirt. It is hard. It is coral rock, limestone. It's tough to dig in," Trice said.

Mexican cartel drug kingpin El Chapo had professional engineers provide bracing, oxygen and a rail system when he built his famous escape tunnel.

"I would like to say I saw something like this in the movies, however, this hole is so small," FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said.

"What I thought was, 'Geez, you can't fix stupid,'" Black said.

