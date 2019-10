HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Early Monday morning, the Hollywood Police Department alerted residents of possible power outages near Harrison Street and A1A. According to police officials, a truck hit a power pole, knocking it over and landing on top of a residence.

Florida Power and Light is reportedly at the scene working to restore power to those effected. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.