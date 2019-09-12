Police charge Opa-locka man with DUI homicide for hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police have arrested an Opa-locka man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist earlier this year.

On Thursday 30-year-old Travis Osorio appeared in a Broward County courtroom.

Police have charged Osorio with DUI manslaughter, failure to stop at an accident involving death and driving with a suspended license.

The deadly crash took place in April.

According to an arrest report, Osorio was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard on April 22 at 3:46 p.m when he veered to the right, leaving his lane and entering the bicycle late.

He then collided with the victim, identified as Donald Haushalter, who was riding his bicycle legally in the designated bike lane.

Haushalter was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers.

Osorio did not stop or call authorities after hitting Haushalter, instead continuing to his destination.

An officer noticed Osorio's erratic driving and began to follow, pulling him over soon after.

Osorio was taken into custody, admitting to police that he had several drinks earlier in the day, per the arrest report. His blood alcohol level was .13, well above the legal limit.

Officers also noted on the arrest report that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Osorio at the time of his arrest.

