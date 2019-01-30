Police discover tunnel leading from wooded area to Pembroke Pines bank

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The FBI is now investigating after the apparent work of a burrowing would-be bank robber was discovered beneath the entrance to a Pembroke Pines shopping center.

Pembroke Pines police received a call Wednesday morning about a possible sinkhole at the perimeter entrance to the Flamingo Pines shopping plaza.

When officers arrived, they found a hole in the pavement leading to a tunnel that stretched from a nearby wooded area toward a Chase branch in the plaza.

A detective shines a flashlight into a hole exposing a tunnel stretching from a nearby wooded area to a Chase branch on the other side of the road in Pembroke Pines.

Police cut the fence line and found the entrance to the tunnel, which was covered by a wooden pallet.

Inside the tunnel, police found a pair of muddy boots, a small homemade ladder and stool, digging tools and a small Honda generator.

A Honda generator and some muddy boots were found at the entrance to the tunnel in a wooded area in Pembroke Pines.

Police used a remote control rover to follow the tunnel, which stretched more than 50 feet under the road toward the drive-up window of the bank.

Investigators used spray paint to mark the areas where the tunnel appears to divert around a cement light pole. Public works employees were digging in the area where the tunnel possibly ends.

Although the bank remains open, the drive-up window is closed.

This Chase branch on the corner of Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road is now a crime scene after a tunnel leading toward the bank was discovered.

Police have turned the investigation over to the FBI.

