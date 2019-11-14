Police, family search for missing Wilton Manors man

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A Wilton Manors man is missing and his family and police are asking for help locating him.

Omar Rodriguez, 66, was last seen Tuesday on Northwest 28th Street in Wilton Manors, walking toward Powerline Road.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts and snearks.

His family said he has early stages of dementia and may be confused. He also needs medication on a regular basis, which he does not have with him.

Rodriguez also does not have identification on him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is asked to call Wilton Manors police at 954-390-2150.

