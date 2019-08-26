Police identify man accused of killing family before taking own life

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police on Monday identified a man who they said killed his wife, mother-in-law and 3-year-old daughter Sunday night before taking his own life, as 35-year-old Pablo Colon Jr.

Colon's other 3-year-old daughter survived the attack, police say.

According to authorities, the surviving daughter has been released from a hospital and is in the care of relatives until child custody arrangements are established by a judge.

Colon's wife was identified Monday as Sandra Colon, 36, and his mother-in-law was identified as Olga Alvarez, 61. The identities of the children killed and injured in the shooting have not been released.

Police said they responded to the family's home inside the gated Grand Palms Golf and Country Club community near the 1600 block of Southwest 156th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"When police officers arrived, a rapid action team was immediately assembled and first responders entered the home," a Pembroke Pines Police Department news release stated.

Officers found three of the victims dead inside the home, along with the injured child.

A motive for the murder-suicide remains unclear.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.