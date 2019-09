PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Authorities in Broward County are searching for an escaped prisoner.

Pembroke Pines police warned residents to be on the lookout for John Ireland.

Ireland, 33, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police said Ireland escaped from South Florida State Hospital, which is a psychiatric hospital.

Officers want anyone who thinks they might see Ireland to stay away from him and call 911 immediately.



