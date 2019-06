A victim in a hit-and-run crash is covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of Pine Island Road in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sunrise.

Officer Luis Fernandez, a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department, said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday on Pine Island Road.

The body was covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the road.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.