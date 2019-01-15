Police investigate fatal shooting in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are investigating after a person was shot to death early Tuesday in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers were called to the Cobblestone community shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers were directed to the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Southwest 147th Terrace, where they found a male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police searched for the shooter but were unsuccessful.

A view from Sky 10 showed a yellow tarp covering a bench in the neighborhood.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.