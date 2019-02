PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are investigating what they called a "suspicious social media post" regarding Franklin Academy Charter School.

The school is located at 18800 Pines Blvd.

"There is no indication of a current threat to the students or campus," Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said in an email.

No other details about the post were immediately released.

