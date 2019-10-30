Police made 3 arrests after stopping stolen tractor-trailer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers arrested three people accused of stealing a tractor-trailer full of cargo.

Miami-Dade police followed the suspects into Broward County.

Officers pulled over the stolen vehicle on the northbound lanes of US-27 on Tuesday.

According to detectives, police in unmarked units began tracking the rig in Miami-Dade County, but as they moved into Broward, marked units with Miami-Dade's Economic Task Force made the stop.

K-9 units were seen searching a dark colored van, which was also stopped by police.

Investigators said the van was trailing the semi at the time of the traffic stop.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer will likely be shipped to another location to go over the inventory.

