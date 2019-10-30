Broward

Police made 3 arrests after stopping stolen tractor-trailer

Authorities followed stolen big rig through two counties

By Roy Ramos - Reporter

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers arrested three people accused of stealing a tractor-trailer full of cargo. 

Miami-Dade police followed the suspects into Broward County. 

Officers pulled over the stolen vehicle on the northbound lanes of US-27 on Tuesday. 

According to detectives, police in unmarked units began tracking the rig in Miami-Dade County, but as they moved into Broward, marked units with Miami-Dade's Economic Task Force made the stop. 

K-9 units were seen searching a dark colored van, which was also stopped by police. 

Investigators said the van was trailing the semi at the time of the traffic stop. 

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer will likely be shipped to another location to go over the inventory. 

