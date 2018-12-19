Police say there is reason to believe missing Sunrise woman is dead

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police on Wednesday said there is reason to believe a Sunrise woman who was reported missing two weeks ago is dead.

Police did not release further details about why they believe Jeneen Ann Catanzaro, 50, is dead, but confirmed the missing persons investigation has turned into a death investigation.

Authorities said Catanzaro was last seen Nov. 28 at her home in the 100 block of Riverwalk Circle near the Everglades. Police said it was unusual for Catanzaro to be out of contact with friends and family for so long.

A neighbor told Local 10's Janine Stanwood she has seen lots of police activity in the last few days around Catanzaro's home. Friends said Catanzaro has lived in Sunrise for more than 15 years and is an animal lover.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



