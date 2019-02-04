Police search for mother, son after court order issued to remove boy from mother's custody

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a woman and her 4-year-old son after a court order was issued to remove the boy from his mother's custody, authorities announced Monday.

According to police, Michael Ramsey was last seen Jan. 28 with his mother, Nicole Rosenthal, after Rosenthal left a voluntary program in which she was participating at the Susan B. Anthony Center.

Because of her failure to comply with the program, the Florida Department of Children and Families obtained a court order to remove Michael from his mother's custody, police said.

Authorities said all attempts to locate the family, however, have been unsuccessful.

No criminal charges are pending in this case, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael or Rosenthal is asked to call 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.



