Police search for Sunrise woman who disappeared 2 weeks ago

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police are searching for a Sunrise woman who hasn't been seen since late last month.

Jeneen Ann Catanzaro, 50, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Riverwalk Circle near the Everglades on Nov. 28. Police said that it was unusual for Catanzaro to be out of contact with friends and family for so long.

A neighbor told Local 10's Janine Stanwood that she has seen lots of police activity in the last few days around Catanzaro's home. Friends said Catanzaro has lived in Sunrise for more than 15 years and is an animal lover.

Police said Catanzaro is roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

