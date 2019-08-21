Police searching for classic Chevy Chevelle stolen from Pembroke Pines detailing business

Police are searching for this 1972 Chevrolet Chavelle that was stolen from a Pembroke Pines auto detailing business.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a stolen car that many would consider a classic.

A flyer was sent out Wednesday by the Pembroke Pines Police Department asking for the public's help finding a stolen two-door gray 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle.

They say the vehicle has a matte black hood, Edelbrock chrome wheels and a black interior.

According to police, the car was stolen from Quality Detailing, located outside the Sonoco gas station at 1700 North University Drive.

The owner of the car, who lives in Ocala, told police the vehicle had been transported Aug. 8 to Quality Detailing for storage, as it was in the process of being sold.

He further told police that numerous attempts to contact the owner of the business regarding updates on the vehicle went unanswered and he only learned it was missing from the delivery driver, who himself was curious about the status of the car.

Police met with the property owner, who did admit to receiving the vehicle. He told police he had not been at work during the time frame that the vehicle went missing and did not know where it was.

Surveillance cameras are located in the area but erase the footage after a short period of time. When police checked, the footage from the time frame indicated had already been erased.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

