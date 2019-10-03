Police searching for missing Broward children

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are asking the public's help in finding two missing girls last seen Thursday morning boarding a city bus.

Alaya Hurd, 12, and Aaliyah Minchew, 13, were last seen at 8:30 a.m. on a Town of Davie blue route bus.

Police say the girls had bags packed with extra clothes, food and water when they left.

Hurd was last wearing an Indian Ridge hoodie, green tank top and blue jeans, while Minchew was wearing a black top, black pants and carrying a pink duffle bag.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.