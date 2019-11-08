Police searching for missing Lauderdale Lakes woman with Alzheimer's

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing Lauderdale Lakes woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Leonie Toussaint, 82, was last seen at her home Thursday in the 2500 block of Southwest 49th Avenue.

Toussaint, who only speaks Creole, was wearing a pink floral dress and dark-colored scarf on her head.

Anyone with information on Toussaint's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.