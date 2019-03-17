Police searching for missing Margate woman

MARGATE, Fla. - Police are searching for a Margate woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday. Her family is concerned that she may be suicidal.

Kedeisha Walsh Whyte was last seen at her workplace around 8 p.m. Saturday. She left work in a black, 2018 Mitsubishi SUV with Florida license plate DJIR86. Her daughter alerted authorities that she was missing.

Walsh Whyte is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Walsh Whyte is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.