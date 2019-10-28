Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines man, 80, with Alzheimer's

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Pembroke Pines man with Alzheimer's disease last seen in the area of Century Village.

John Sezonona, 80, was wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans when he was seen walking in the community at 13600 Pines Boulevard.

Sezonona is 6' 1" and 180 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Sezonona's whereabouts is urged to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.

