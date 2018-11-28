Police searching for strong-armed robber in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man officers said committed a strong-armed robbery Tuesday in the Pines Village Community.

A spokesperson for the Pembroke Pines Police Department said the robbery took place around 5 p.m. near Southwest 71st Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

Officers launched a search for the robber with help from K-9 units and a Broward County Sheriff's Office helicopter, but the teams were unable to locate the man.

Police said they believe the robbery was an isolated incident.

Police described the robber as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a large Gucci belt.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call 911 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.