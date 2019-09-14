Police: Suspected white supremacist's hit list includes deputy, officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - David Kasanof had a hit list of 20 people that included the names of two law enforcement officers, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective said in Broward County court Friday.

Officer Jack DiCristofalo said Kasanof, 50, included the names of a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer in a hit list that he had referenced to on Facebook.

"His friend has said that he has become involved in white supremacy," DiCristofalo said, adding that "the friend is a black man, and he had the conversation that when the race war comes, they will be on opposite sides."

Kasanof was not yet facing charges over the hit list in reference or the alleged "race war" threat. Broward County records show the Broward Sheriff's Office filed a pet for risk protection order Thursday and arrested him on Friday at his home for violating that order, a third-degree felony.

If he is able to afford the $50,000 bond, Broward County court records show a judge ordered Kasanof to wear an electronic monitor and remain in house arrest.

