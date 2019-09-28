Police: Threat to Nova High School came from Fort Lauderdale home with 5 teens inside

DAVIE, Fla. - Something police called a "potential threat" caused all Nova schools to be placed on lockdown Friday afternoon in Davie.

According to police, an investigation was launched into a threat made over the phone to Nova High School, but the school was checked and deemed safe.

Police said Nova High received several phone calls around dismissal time Friday in which a muffled caller stated, "Code Red" multiple times.

A total of five schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation: Nova Blanche Forman Elementary, Nova Eisenhower Elementary, Nova Middle School, Davie Elementary School and Nova High.

On Saturday, police released additional information regarding the origin of the call.

According to Davie police Lt. Mark Leone, the call was traced to an address in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Police said there were five teenage children in the home at the time the call was made. One of the teens is currently registered at Nova High School.

All of the teens denied making the phone call, police said.

Leone said school administration was notified and will decide how to proceed.



