Pompano Beach boy winds up trapped in cooler during game of hide-and-seek

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - It was a typical Saturday for the Wanes family of Pompano Beach.

Until their 5-year-old son crawled into their cooler.

"I wanted to, like, play hide-and-go-seek," Nicholas Wanes said. "But I, like, found, like, a not-good hiding spot inside the cooler."

Robert and Maria Wanes said they were cleaning up after a day on their boat. They said they emptied and cleaned their 72-quart cooler and left it on their back deck.

Their surveillance camera captured Nicholas having some fun of his own after some family members went inside the kitchen.

"He decided to walk along and hop in the cooler," Robert Wanes said.

According to the time stamp on the surveillance video, Nicholas was inside for almost two minutes playing, while the top was slightly ajar, resting on the latch.

But that changed in a second.

"I wanted to, like, play hide-and-go-seek," Nicholas Wanes said. "But I, like, found, like, a not-good hiding spot inside the cooler."

Nicholas' fingers could be seen through the opening, moving the top and forcing the latch closed. He could not open the top from the inside.

"Really scared," Nicholas said, recalling how he screamed for help.

In seconds, the family is seen on video running out to the deck and realizing where Nicholas was. They opened the cooler and scooped Nicholas out.

"We just grabbed him for dear life," Maria Wanes said.

The family thinks the cooler has a design flaw. Robert Wanes told Local 10 News he believes it should not be so easy for the cooler to latch. He also believes there should be a way for it to be opened from the inside.

"I know we're all supposed to watch our kids and make sure they don't crawl into a cooler, but as we know, it only takes a second to turn the other way," he said.

Maria Wanes said her family was lucky.

"We don't want another family to not hear their child and go through this," she said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.