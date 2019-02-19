Pompano Beach family grieves loss of son killed on Valentine's Day

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach family is grieving the loss of their son, an 18-year-old shot and killed on Valentine's Day.

Brian Wallace, Jr., 18, was hanging out with friends in Apollo Park on Feb. 14 when multiple people approached the group demanding money.

As everyone ran away from the scene, shots were fired and Wallace was hit. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center were he later died.

A 2018 graduate of Blanche Ely High School, Wallace was working as a janitor for Broward County Schools when he was killed.

The family now is asking anyone with information on who fired the shots that killed Wallace to please come forward.

“I just want to say put yourself in my shoes and if you know information to just give it." says Brian's mother, Oneshi Blue. "It wont hurt. If it was somebody else I would do the same thing. I need justice for my son.”

Those with information are urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.