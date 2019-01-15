Pompano Beach man accused of shooting at father turns himself in

QuanTez Rodney Baker and his father had been arguing about money, deputies said.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man turned himself in to authorities Monday after deputies said he targeted his father and his father's girlfriend in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

QuanTez Rodney Baker, 20, faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Baker slowly drove a gray Mercedes SUV past his father’s girlfriend's home in the 2500 block of Northwest Fifth Street in Pompano Beach and opened fire on the couple in the driveway, deputies said.

No one was wounded in the attack, but surveillance video showed bullets hitting the home’s exterior walls.

Deputies said Baker and his father had an argument over money before the shooting.

Baker is a convicted felon who was on probation for grand theft among other charges at the time of the shooting.

He is currently being held on $50,000 bond at Broward County’s Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

