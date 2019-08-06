Pompano Beach man remains unconscious after being struck by lightning

Facebook / GoFundMe

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man remains unconcisious days after being struck by lightning.

Nick Williams was outside in the Leasureville community on Sunday, sitting under a tree in his wheelchair when he was hit by the lightning strike.

A neighbor who heard the strike had her husband call 911 while she rushed to help Williams. According to a GoFundMe account created in Williams' name, his wheelchair was on fire when the woman arrived.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found Williams burned and unconscious under the tree in his wheelchair. He was transported to the North Broward Medical in critical condition.

The 28-year-old was later transferred to the Ryder Trauma Center Burn Unit in Miami due to his injuries.

Williams is still unconcscious and breathing with the use of a ventilator, but an update on GoFundMe says he is showing signs of improvement and brain activity while still in critical but stable condition.

CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.