Pompano Beach residents on edge after double homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies continued comb for clues Tuesday at a Pompano Beach mobile home park almost week after a Canadian couple was found dead in their vacation home.

Meanwhile, neighbors are on edge about the killings and plan to meet with the management of the Golf View Estate mobile home park Wednesday to discuss safety issues. Detectives have not released any information about a suspect or a motive in the deaths of Marc Gagne, 80, and Rite Gagne, 78.

Detectives towed the Gagnes' vehicle from the mobile home park Tuesday.

Last week, neighbors grew concerned about the couple -- from Saint-Come-Liniere, a small village an hour and half south of Quebec City -- after they hadn't been seen in several days. A neighbor entered their home on Friday afternoon and found the Gagnes dead inside.

The couple spent about six months out of the year in Pompano Beach. Canadian authorities are also reportedly investigating the case.

Family members of the victims have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, particularly the cost of transporting the Ganges' bodies back to Canada.

