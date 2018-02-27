Pompano Beach teen arrested after threatening to kill students

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old Pompano Beach boy was arrested after threatening to kill students with a pipe bomb that was found in his home.

Christopher McDonald was playing a video game Monday when he made his threat. A tipster notified police who discovered McDonald lived in Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to McDonald's home Monday evening, along with Homeland Security and the FBI. BSO's violent crimes and strategic investigations divisions also responded to the scene.

A homemade pipe bomb and multiple weapons were found inside the McDonald's home, authorities said.

McDonald, who is home-schooled, was arrested and charged with a felony for possession of explosives.

He has since been hospitalized under the Baker Act and is expected to appear in court once he is discharged.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.