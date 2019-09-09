Possible grenade found during garbage sorting at Pembroke Pines Waste Management

Pembroke Pines Police Department

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are investigating after a possible grenade was found Monday morning during garbage sorting at Waste Management.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was at the scene at 20701 Pembroke Road and was told that an employee spotted the device and immediately notified authorities.

According to authorities, the item was isolated near the rear of the facility as the Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called in to assess and remove the item.

Margol said the device appeared to be an old ammunition box with a canteen in it and an old grenade right underneath it.

Police said there is no safety threat to the public.

It's unclear who discarded the device or from where exactly it came.

