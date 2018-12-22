Reports of 'shots fired' at Pembroke Lakes Mall unsubstantiated, police say

Police investigate reports of shots fired at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police said witness reports of "shots fired" Friday night at Pembroke Lakes Mall are unsubstantiated.

Pembroke Pines police said on Twitter that witnesses described a "man with a gun," prompting a search of the mall.

However, police said it was "believed to be an off-duty police officer responding against pedestrian traffic to the alleged shooting."

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Nicole Perez that a fight broke out near Macy's and a woman yelled "gun." Other witnesses said they heard what sounded like firecrackers before police evacuated the mall.

Police searched the mall, which has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

